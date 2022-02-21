Boslen Kicks Off New Era With "LEVELS"

Over a beat that sounds slightly inspired by Kanye West's "All Day," trailblazing Vancouver-based artist Boslen has returned with his new single, "LEVELS."

Following the release of last year's DUSK to DAWN, Boslen's new flex-filled single kicks off his GONZO era, previewing what we can expect from the rising artist's upcoming project.

"When I wrote ‘LEVELS,’ I wanted to challenge myself by breaking the fourth wall and showcasing how the highs and lows of moving in this industry can affect an artist," said the genre-bending star about the new song. "I wanted listeners to hear a new side of my tonality. I feel like I poured in more emotion than I ever have before. ‘LEVELS’ really sets the tone for GONZO, and I can’t wait for my fans to hear the full project."

Stay tuned for more of Boslen's upcoming new music in the coming weeks. Let us know what you think about "LEVELS" in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

Why these f*ckers doubting me?

You can join the journey, you is worthy

N***a just allow me, no

Kickin' down your door