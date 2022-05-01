Boslen Is Feeling Like A "FALLEN STAR" On New Y2K-Produced Single

The last time we heard from Canada's own Boslen was back in February when he shared, "LEVELS." On Friday, April 29th, he returned with a new single, "FALLEN STAR," which is sure to build major buzz around his upcoming GONZO project, due out later this year.

"Found myself just looking for the stars," he sings on the hook before launching into verses that tell the story of his origin. "Self-doubt, on my own now / Single mother paying bills, how? Built her own house," he raps over hazy production by Y2K.

The genre-bending artist delivered DUSK to DAWN last year, landing a rightfully earned spot on our list of Artists to Watch in 2022. With another project on the way in the near future, we're confident that Boslen is setting himself up for his most successful year to date.

Stream "FALLEN STAR" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts on the Y2K-produced single are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m seeing everyone but most of y’all have let me down

I’m floating higher

But God is tryna test me now

So tell me, baby

Am I the one to wear the crown?