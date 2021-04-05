Boslen Continues Rising With "DENY" Featuring Tyla Yaweh

Fans are truly behind Vancouver-based pop-rap newcomer Boslen, who is proving to be one of Canada's most exciting hip-hop exports. Showcasing his versatility on the road to his debut album release, the 22-year-old genre-bending artist has shown off different sides of his artistry on his way to generating enough buzz to be considered for the tenth spot on XXL's coveted Freshman List. Fans are able to vote him in for the final spot, which would tremendously boost the rising artist's profile as he continues to impress with his recent single releases.

Ahead of his upcoming debut album DUSK to DAWN, Boslen has officially released the music video for his latest single "DENY" featuring Tyla Yaweh. The painful lyrics unpack a relationship gone wrong, which is recreated in the hazy visuals directed by Bailey Wood and Natasha Dion.

Watch the video for Boslen's new single below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

You were in my dream last night and now we’re in it (Yeah-yeah)

I’ve been doing fine, I won’t lie, I do miss it (Yeah-yeah)

Went from holding you close to lost in the smoke

Used to pray for the hope but we lost control