Boslen & Charmaine Unite On "Quartz"

Boslen is one of the freshest new emcees in the Vancouver rap game. Known for his distinct alt-hip hop sound, he's quickly made a name for himself ahead of the release of his forthcoming debut project DUSK to DAWN due later this year.

The Vancouver rapper links up with Zimbabwe-born emcee Charmaine. “”QUARTZ” is built on an aggressive rhythm. It’s one of my best flows. Charmaine and I let loose and this song bridges the gap between Toronto and Vancouver’s music scene," said Boslen of the new track.

Produced by justsayin, Stoopid Lou, and Dalton, the latest offering from the rising star shows off his genre-bending skills. The fierce song features a menacing beat with a heavy bassline, which Boslen uses to his advantage. Charmaine slides in during the latter half of the song to deliver the track's final verse.

"QUARTZ" follows the release of "DENY" and "TRIP," which are all expected to appear on hit debut project DUSK to DAWN. The project will be his first new project since his 2019 EP Black Lotus.

Check out "QUARTZ" below and let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Please don't call me past five

B*tch be buggin’ past nine

And I'm needin' no coke or pills or fat lines

Jokes on you, I'm too high, laughin' b*tch

I got dopamine in my mind