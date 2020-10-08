It isn't every day that husbands celebrate their wives' birthdays by posting photos of their backsides, but Boris Kodjoe is a different type of husband. The actor and his actress wife Nicole Ari Parker have been happily married for 15 years, and the stunning couple doesn't hesitate when it comes to boasting about their attraction to one another. Boris wished Nicole a happy 50th birthday on social media by posting a picture of her behind and it people couldn't believe how Nicole has kept herself in shape.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

"When she says '[50] is the new I don’t give a damn,'" Boris Kodjoe wrote. "Please help me wish these cakes a happy birthday. Babe, you make 50 look like hot cinnamon buns. I’m celebrating you today and every day. Keep shining your bright light and enjoy this trip around the [sun]. Happy birthday."

Nicole jumped in his comments to add that she didn't think he was taking the picture of her "cakes," but her clothing. "I said babe just take a pic camera of my fave @rockyrafaela jacket...and her he come with the [peach emojis] #somebodytakehisphone," she wrote. "Thank you baby for the most amazing day everrrrrrrr [kiss emojis] love you so much [brown heart emojis]." Check out what Nicole Ari Parker is working with below.