Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker are doing just fine according to the actor, who took to Instagram to address the rumours that his wife is cheating on him because of some remarks she made on Instagram live. Boris and Nicole have been wed for almost 15 years, so it's safe to say that they might know a thing or two about marriage. The actor couple appeared on Chris and Vanessa Spencer's Instagram live show, Date Night, this week to talk about their experiences and give advice to other married couples. During their chat, Nicole mentioned that she flirts with other men to boost her excitement for sex, and even confessed that she sometimes wishes she and Boris were still in the early stages of their relationship.

“Sometime in the last year or so I thought, 'I wish that he was my boyfriend again,'" she admitted. "I don’t necessarily want to be single, but I miss the single life. I miss the text messages for no reason. I miss the coming up behind me when I’m scrambling eggs and just kissing me on the back of the neck.” Nicole's comments immediately sparked cheating rumours, with people speculating that the two of them might be having some problems. Some viewers even thought that Boris looked visibly uncomfortable while Nicole was speaking, but he's since come forward to shut down all of these absurd claims.

"When you can’t believe all the #QuarantineCrazy chitchat. Come on y’all, really?!" Boris wrote on an Instagram post of his Bitmoji face-palming over top of a screenshot from the IG live episode. "Ok first of all, you’re chomping on a short clickbait 1min slice of a HILARIOUS HOUR LONG conversation on our best friends’ new show. Second of all this part was meant to give hope to those of us who’ve been together a LONGA$$Time #RealTalk. And third of all, my wife was right!#boyfriendgirlfriendtimematters." He proceeded to type out a series of inspirational hashtags before telling his followers, "don't tag me in anymore of this #BullSh@&$. I’ll be over here kissing the back of @nicoleariparker’s neck for no reason.” Looks like thing are all good over here.

