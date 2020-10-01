The official sequel of 2006's hit movie Borat has officially announced its release date and shared its first trailer after secretly completing the film this year.

Nobody expected another Borat movie, especially in the middle of quarantine but, just prior to the election, we will all be watching the official sequel, which Sasha Baron Cohen and his team have just teased with a new trailer.

Titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the trailer shows Borat venturing back to the United States with a bribe to get close to the leaders of the Free World: his daughter.



Borat and his daughter go shopping for fancy dresses, stay with a family of Republicans during quarantine, and crash a Mike Pence speech in the best disguises imaginable.

According to Mike Fleming of Deadline, Sasha Baron Cohen needed to wear a bulletproof vest for at least two days of filming. We're guessing the Pence rally was one of those days.

Unfortunately, they did not end up going with the proposed title: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

The sequel to Borat will be released on October 23, exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.