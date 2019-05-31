Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock had a relationship that lasted a few years but they filed a divorce just weeks after the release of Borat in 2006. The timing seemed coincidental but apparently, that film was the cause of the couple's split.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Sasha Baron Cohen spoke about the infamous scene where Borat "kidnaps" Pamela Anderson which stirred up a ton of controversy. In the scene, Borat shows up at a book signing and puts a bag over her head before trying to carry her over his shoulder and then chasing her down the store and getting arrested.

"We did that scene twice, actually," he said. "The first time we did it at a book signing and I grabbed her over my shoulder and ran out with her and no one did anything. I was like, what kind of fans are these?"

Cohen continued to explain how Pamela ended up losing two things that day. “One, she lost a tiny bit of bone from her jaw,” he explained, “and secondly, she lost a husband.”

After the film was released in 2006, Universal Studio chief Ron Meyer held a screening of Borat at his house with Pamela and Kid Rock in attendance. Reports said that after the film was shown, Kid Rock "started screaming at Pam, saying she had humiliated herself and telling her, 'You're nothing but a whore! You're a slut! How could you do that movie?' — in front of everyone. It was very embarrassing."



Kristian Dowling/Getty Image

Cohen explained that he texted he texted Pamela after the screening to ask her how it went. She replied that she was getting a divorce but when Cohen asked why, she replied, "The movie."

“And I thought it was a joke but then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce, Borat,” Baron Cohen said. “I think they were a fantastic couple, so it’s a shame. Much better than Julian Assange or whoever she dated later on.”