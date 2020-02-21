Boosie Badazz's transphobic comments on Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old transgender daughter allegedly resulted in being denied service at Planet Fitness. Boosie claimed that a "manager who was gay" told him he wasn't allowed inside of Planet Fitness because of his comments on D. Wade's kid. Boosie appears to be approaching the controversy with a "Me Against The World" mentality and his son is coming to his defense.

Boosie's teenage son his the 'Gram to support his father's decision to speak out while simultaneously tearing down Dwyane Wade and Zaya, neither of whom have actually acknowledged Boosie's comments. "Fuck DWayne and his son idc he gay my pops said what he said stop sending me that," he wrote. "Bet you won't say it to our face." He added in a following post to his IG story, "I know this chick that will do sum thangs to dwade son that will make that boy back str8."

Boosie Badazz initially made his statements on Instagram shortly after D. Wade went on Ellen to discuss being a supportive parent and ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

"I gotta say something about this shit, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too fucking far, dawg," Boosie said. "That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon' be. They don’t have shit figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his dick be gone — how he gon'— like, bruh, you going too far, dawg."