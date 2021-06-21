The other day, Boosie Badazz was so upset with his children being rambunctious around the house that he decided to punish them, forcing them to walk around his enormous estate for five hours in the heat. The rap legend filmed their punishment and posted videos on social media but it looks like they've officially redeemed themselves, putting together a touching video for Father's Day, which actually brought the gangster to tears.

Watching the video that his kids made for Father's Day 2021, in which they named all of the reasons why Boosie is the best dad on Earth, the rapper held back tears and kept a huge smile on his face. He was visibly touched that his kids would go through the trouble of making such a beautiful video for him, making the day extra special. When he started opening his gifts, which included a necklace with a hologram of Boosie with one of his babies, the "Set It Off" superstar burst into tears. "We made a hood n***a cry lol," wrote one of his children on Instagram.

It's safe to say that Boosie Badazz had a pretty special Father's Day this year. He likely woke up this morning feeling pretty fulfilled and lucky to have parented such bright kids. Watch the video below to see the touching moment.