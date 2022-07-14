Things have been bubbling up between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu recently, though the latter would claim that it's DJ Vlad's fault. This week, Boosie sat down with Vlad where he divulged his issues with Bleu claiming that he wasn't "technically" signed to him. Boosie explained that it was his brother who managed Bleu and eventually tried to cut him out of the deal.



Boosie explained that neither Bleu or his brother, TQ, had to exclude him from future business dealings because he "would've took them anywhere they wanted to go." Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like TQ agrees with that assessment.

TQ shared a post on his Instagram Story refuting the claims that Boosie would've helped take Bleu's career to new heights. In fact, TQ provided a list of 20 artists whose careers have been stunted because Boosie failed to be proactive. The list included names like Dee Rogers, and Boosie's son, Tootie Raww.

"Here's over 20 BADAZZ artists Boosie signed. These are just the ones I remember. Some of these dudes should've been getting a [briefcase emoji]. But show me where Boo as a CEO invested in their project, released their project, or 'took them somewhere,'" he wrote. "Stop the [cap emoji]. Also peep who I signed. Tell the truth. It's going to come out anyway. #IYKYK."

