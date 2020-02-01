Boosie's Artist Lil Blurry Receives Cloth Talk From DJ Khaled On "Important"

Boosie once reacted to Rihanna's $600M net worth by suggesting he'd turn that into $600B. Boosie is a hustler before he's a rapper but the hustle has always been applied to rapping. He's one of the most successful rappers from the South and undoubtedly a legend in his own right. Even though he's still releasing music regularly, it looks like Boosie's banking on Lil Blurry to be the next up in the rap game.

Boosie Badazz new artist Lil Blurry is proving that there's some commercial viability behind his talent. A few days ago, Blurry unleashed his new single, "Important" featuring DJ Khaled which has the potential to be a breakout hit. His vocals have tinges of country twang lingering while delivering melodies that sound fitting for a viral TikTok song. DJ Khaled does what you'd expect him to do on a record and delivers a little cloth talk for the budding teenage rapper while making a pun about 2020 vision and Lil Blurry's name.

Quotable Lyrics

They said I'm not important

Now a lil' kid goin' tourin'

I be gettin' all this money

All these haters lookin' funny