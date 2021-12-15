It appears that Boosie Badazz fell into a thirst trap – or two – early this morning. Around 7:30 AM MST he couldn’t help but very publicly inquire about Saweetie’s ass; more specifically, whether it’s real or not.

“IS @Saweeit ASS REAL?” the 39-year-old asked of the Icy Girl. “CAUSE THAT MF BE MOVING LIKE AINT NO BBL BEEN DONE BACK THERE. I GOTTA KEEP IT A [100 emoji] THAT SHIT BE GOING CRAZY BACK THERE.”





This post isn’t exactly surprising to anyone who’s seen Saweetie – the 28-year-old has a perfectly sculpted body, and she’s not afraid to show it off, whether that be while walking the carpet at the Met Gala, or tearing up the stage with a booty-shaking performance to one of her upbeat bad-bitch hits.

Boosie also gave City Girls recording artist Yung Miami her flowers for her curvaceous figure and unmissable dance moves, writing, “N @YungMiami305 YALL KILLING THE TWERKING GAME.” At the time of publication, the tweet has earned the controversial rapper over 2,200 likes, and hundreds of replies – many of which come from concerned fans.

“It ain’t even 10 AM my man. It’s too early for this,” one user wrote. “He legit just shooting his shot but come on mane [you] can have more finesse than that gangsta,” another person chimed in.

Boosie Badazz isn’t the only star to thirst after Saweetie on Twitter lately – father of seven, Nick Cannon didn’t hesitate to slide in and shoot his shot when the “Best Friend” hitmaker said that she was suffering from a bout of baby fever – check out our story on that here.