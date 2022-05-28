On May 24, a school shooting took place in Uvalde, Texas, taking the lives of several innocent children as well as adults. The tragedy continues to shock the nation as new details regarding the case unravel each day. Yesterday (May 27), the timeline of the tragic event was revealed to the public. Starting at 11:27 a.m. things lasted for over an hour, ending at 12:50 p.m.

Thousands of people across the nation have expressed their sorrow over the tragedy-- including the victims' families. Celebrities like Cardi B, Jimmy Kimmel, and Steve Kerr, have communicated their frustrations, blaming the government for its lack of gun control.

CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images

Joining them in their efforts to make change is Boosie BadAzz, who has no issue letting people know how he feels. He took to Twitter and urged something be done to prohibit this pattern from happening, he wrote, "6-8 Swat team snipers need to be at every school to protect our children." The Louisiana rapper also gave specific instructions, "Front door, back door [and] undercover snipers." He said this will lead to the shooters being shot sooner.

In another tweet, the "Set It Off" artist compared those in jail to innocent children, saying, "They protect inmates better than our kids... yeah I said it." He ended off his rant by adding, "We can’t afford snipers at our kids schools but we can give billions for wars."

Do you agree with Boosie's propositions? Read his tweets below.