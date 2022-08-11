Boosie is back with yet another Vlad TV interview. For a while now, it has seemed that the two collaborate every time something major takes place. Whether he's dishing out his own personal business or talking about scandal within the entertainment industry, the rapper has no problem voicing his opinion.

This time, though, he talked about a former Hollywood couple. When news his that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up, social media users were beyond shocked. After all, the two were together for quite a while and were very vocal about their relationship. For over a year, the two used their platforms to display their affection, share pictures of their extravagant vacations, and post gifts they'd given and received.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Many, including Boosie, believed their relationship would soon turn into marriage. "I thought he was going to wife her," the rapper stated, "They were looking pretty good together. I feel he had accepted her flaws... the stuff that was going on before they got together." DJ Vlad explained that the "stuff" in question was Lori's past relationships with people like Future, Diddy, Justin Combs, and others.

Not sure of how things went bad for the two, Boosie alluded that Lori might have gotten bored. "When you stop breaking her virgin," he stated before stopping to explain the phrase. Essentially, he meant that doing something for a woman for the first time, is "breaking her virgin." He added, "That should be every n*gga game."

This interview comes right after Lori sat down with Teyana Taylor for Bumble's Luv2SeeIt series. She spoke on her dating life, saying, "However I wanna move, whatever I wanna do, I'mma do it... If it's no longer serving me, I'mma move on."