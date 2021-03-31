Another layer has been added to the high-profile breakup between rappers Quavo and Saweetie. The two called it quits last week after Saweetie called out Quavo and accused him of cheating on social media. Following some back-and-forth, it seemed as though we had possibly heard the end of their dramatic relationship. TMZ had different plans in mind though, releasing a video showing a physical altercation between Quavo and Saweetie in an elevator on Tuesday.

In the video, Saweetie tries to throw a punch at Quavo, her boyfriend at the time. He dodges the punch and physically pulls her into the elevator, dropping her to the ground as they struggle over an orange Call of Duty briefcase. Quavo does not offer to help his girlfriend up and shows very little care for her, walking out of the elevator after they reach their floor and holding the door open with the same briefcase they tussled over. Many have said that the video shows clear signs of toxicity and abuse in their relationship. Trouble argued in his own video that there was no abuse displayed. Boosie Badazz seems to agree.

Taking to Twitter, Boosie basically said that he's siding with Quavo on this one. "@QuavoStuntin did not abuse @Saweetie," wrote the rapper. "Look at the video, I AGREE WITH @TroubleDTE SHE LOST THE TUG OF WAR."

It's not a surprise that Boosie takes this stance on this situation. He's known for his controversial opinions, voicing his misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic views on the regular.

What do you think about Boosie's stance on the physical altercation between Saweetie and Quavo?



Prince Williams/Getty Images