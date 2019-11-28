Thanksgiving can be a touchy subject. Though many appreciate the day as a means to gather with loved ones and indulge in extravagant feasts, others find it difficult to separate the holiday from its historical context. It would appear that Boosie Badazz belongs to the latter camp. Now, we've never known the Baton Rouge legend to hold his tongue, nor filter his thoughts for the masses. Today, however, he appears to be feeling particularly terse. His feelings can be expressed with a simple "Fuck Thanksgiving," complete with emojis for added emphasis.



Johnny Louis/WireImage/Getty Images

It's unclear what prompted Boosie to cast the holiday aside, especially considering he previously dropped off the holiday-centric Happy Thanksgiving & Merry Christmas in 2016. Should Boosie be feeling downtrodden for whatever reason, at least he has Trouble ready to slide through with some good vibes. Skoob, with whom he recently collaborated on "Ain't My Fault," tried to lift his friend's spirits: "Bruhhhhh!! Im finna go fuxk it up Boo wit dat Love Yo Family playin," he writes, alongside some tears of joy emojis.

We can only hope that Boosie finds a way to salvage his day before its too late.