Popeyes is one of the biggest fast-food chains in the United States and this past summer, they took the country by storm with their chicken sandwich. After just a few short weeks, the sandwich was discontinued but on Sunday, it came back in all of its glory. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the return of the sandwich and as you can imagine, people were going to Popeyes in droves yesterday, just so they could get a taste of the item.

One of the people who wanted to see what the sandwich was all about, was none other than Boosie Badazz. Boosie has never been one to shy away from telling people how he really feels about something and with the chicken sandwich, it was no different. In the hilarious clip below, Boosie explains how the sandwich really isn't all that good and that he's upset he had to wait just under 50 minutes in line for it.

"This bitch regular man," he proclaims while holding the half-eaten sandwich up in disbelief. You can hear some of Boosie's friends laughing in the background as he goes on his rant, which just tells you how amusing his displeasure is in this instance.

There are many people out there who agree with Boosie when it comes to Popeyes' elusive sandwich, while others swear by its existence in a manner that loosely resembles religious worship.

Do you agree with Boosie on the merits of the sandwich or is he off on this one?