No one would've expected Nick Cannon and Eminem's feud to pick back up in 2019 but here we are. Although Nick declared victory last week, it's still a topic of discussion. Boosie Badazz is the latest to chime in on the subject but apparently, he was unaware of the root of the problem.

Now, we all know that Eminem and Nick Cannon's beef stems back a decade from when Nick was married to Mariah. Em claims to have had a relationship with her prior but when Em decided to bring it back up on Fat Joe's latest album, all hell broke loose. However, Boosie didn't know that was why the two were feuding. Speaking to Vlad, the rapper was astonished to find out that Mariah is at the center of the beef. "Oh, so this stemming back to some old shit?! I ain't know that," he said as he tried to stop himself from laughing. "This some -- awww man. And then he was married to her too? Aww yeah. Yeah, this some shit," he added.

After Vlad detailed how disrespectful Nick Cannon got on the diss record towards Em, Boosie continued, "Damn! Aye, aye, aye! That sounds like it's personal. I don't really want to comment on that 'cause I need Eminem to do this record with my new artist Tycho Casino, and I need Nick Cannon to be paying me the bag for them Wild N Outs... That's personal, Vlad, and I don't want to take no sides."

