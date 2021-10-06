The premiere of the first season of BMF, the latest series produced by 50 Cent at Starz, was extremely successful, kicking off in Atlanta with guests including Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, Gunna, DaBaby, and more. The day earlier, Boosie Badazz premiered his new biopic, but there was a much smaller turn-out on the celebrity front. After Lil Duval spoke out against the rappers who attended BMF but not My Struggle, Boosie decided to address the topic himself, speaking on it during his latest interview with VladTV.

Boosie shouted out the people who were in attendance for his premiere, including Quality Control's Pierre Thomas, Desi Banks, Young Dro, Lakeyah, and others, but he had words for those who made it to BMF, and not My Struggle.

"Nobody came out to support the way they should have," said Boosie about his premiere. "I won't just say Atlanta. People think I was trying to go against 50 [Cent]... fuck no! That's why I did it a day earlier. I'm a marketing genius! You think I'ma go [against 50]? Come on, bro. I reached out to a lot of people but it didn't disturb me at all, really, because I felt so much love in there. The love was crazy but Duval's tweet did open my eyes."

Boosie's movie is currently available for streaming right now so hopefully, all of the rappers who couldn't make it to the event are spending some time getting back on the rap icon's good side by checking it out. Listen to Boosie's message below.