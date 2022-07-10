One thing about Boosie Badazz-- he does everything he says he's going to do. Back in May, the Baton Rouge native revealed that he never got the chance to go to prom when he was a teenager. "I think I'm about to do [an] Adult Prom. That sh*t [would] be fly. Any celebrities that's down for it, comment. Let's go," he posted on IG.

Shortly after he proposed the idea, he got to work in hopes of making his dream a reality. The father of seven picked a date and even cultivated a list of all the people in the industry he wanted to attend. In a video, he joked, "Got told me Cardi B and Offset gone put it on. Moneybagg and Ari. I know they're going to put it on."

According to clips from the star-studded event, everything came together quite nicely for the "Set It Off" rapper. Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., wore a clean, mustard yellow suit with a white, silk shirt underneath. He accessorized it with a pair of brown loafers, black sunglasses, and dazzling jewelry on his neck, wrists, and fingers.

His girlfriend, Rajel, matched his fly. She sported a gown the exact same color with rhinestones covering the neckline. Another attendee was comedian and actor, Lil Duval. He wore a black and white tuxedo-- and also tried to take the 'Prom King' away from the host.

Duval also posted footage on his Instagram account with the caption, "When yo uncles step up! We put that [sh*t] on for the trenches last night at Boosie adult prom."

All in all, everyone seemed to have had a good time. Check out some of the clips from the event last night.