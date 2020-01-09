Despite his rough-around-the-edges nature, Boosie Badazz remains one of the game's most endearing and brutally honest personalities, moving however he sees fit. His penchant for voicing his opinion no matter the topic has occasionally led to a spiteful chant from that ever-looming Twitter chorus, ready and willing to pounce at the slightest deviation from their own moral standards. And yet, Boosie remains unabashedly himself, making a call and adapting to whatever consequences might follow. Might he have suspected a recent shopping spree would lead to a shaken hornet's nest? Doubtful!

When Boosie first saw the bright red Kappa Alpha Psi sweater calling his name, it was all fun and games. The perfect piece of attire to wear at the Houston Rockets game, easy to spot on camera and befitting of his boisterous personality. Little did he know, however, the ramifications of donning unearned Fratnerity attire. It wasn't long before several Kappa Alpha Psi members began sounding off on the rapper -- the fraternity is predominantly comprised of Greek members of African-American descent, who had to undergo a lengthy process to enter the ranks. For them, rocking the colors is a privilege, not a right.

The backlash became so rampant that Boosie had no choice but to speak in his own defense. "I was n the mall looking for red n saw the sweater n it was hard," he writes, in a post-and-delete IG message caught by The Shade Room. "Yes I knew it was a Kappa sweater. I thought I would get love from wearing it not hate. Calm yall ass down bra I was just getting fresh." While a quick perusal of the comment section finds many penning passionate responses about the importance of Sorority and Fraternity culture, others feel that Boosie's fashion choice isn't that serious. Where do you stand?