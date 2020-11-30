Earlier this year, Boosie Badazz caught the attention of Drake, who co-signed his message about Kanye West and his apparently one-sided beef against the OVO superstar. In September, Kanye was well in the midst of his highly-public battle against Universal Music Group, as well as other record labels. He had shared his entire contract with them on Twitter, and he had some light shade for Drake, who he's been feuding with for years.

"WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS," said Kanye on socials. "JUST KIDDING ... I LOVE DRAKE TOO ... ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE."

Boosie Badazz saw the message and was seriously fed up, saying: "@kanyewest WHY U CAN'T KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA IM GO SAT IT #stophatin #stophating smh. YOU SHOW STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT. U RICH RICH N***A SMH." The message was re-posted by DJ Akademiks, and Drake even "liked" the post.

Boosie is re-visiting that decision in his latest interview with Vlad TV, standing by his words.

"Where'd I lie? I was gonna say it three weeks earlier," said Boosie about his tweet. "But, you know, I was like, is the world gonna keep on letting this dude just pick on this dude. [Drake] don't say shit back, I'm like damn! The world talkin' bout everything, what about him just keep saying this man's name? And I didn't like that. I don't like when n***as-- I feel like he was picking on dude. That's just how I've been my whole life. I done took n***as that been picked on and made 'em steppers. And made 'em not to be played with. I don't like that. Dude keep on fucking with dude, what is it!? Somebody knows, I don't know. So I said it. I wasn't trying to unlike Kanye West for it. I was just unliking him for being a hater on Drake. He's probably not a hater towards the world but he's a Drake hater. I'mma say that."



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Boosie goes on to say that he thinks Kanye only ran for President for clout, also referencing his Sunday Service performance where he walked on water:

"I feel like Kanye be doing a lot of that shit for clout, you know what I'm saying? You walking on water... Are you gonna support Jesus or you gonna be turning into him? Which one you gone be? You gone give him his glory or you gone [make a] mockery of him and turn into him? Come on, bro. I don't speak on it too much but I don't believe him as far as all that stuff."

What do you think of Boosie's take on Kanye?