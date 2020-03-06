When it comes to approaching topics of this nature, Boosie Badazz isn't always the most sensitive guy. The Baton Rouge icon just ran into some harsh backlash for his thoughts on Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, and his subsequent rant about Planet Fitness. While this situation is certainly less touchy, the coronavirus has people up in arms and, in a world where Summer Walker is getting dragged for her so-called xenophobic response to the pandemic, Boosie Badazz might want to be a little more careful.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Summer Walker and Boosie Badazz don't necessarily share the same type of fanbase -- in fact, they're two completely different artists -- but they are both feeling the heat over their posts related to the coronavirus. Getting a little too high, Boosie shared a post that shows Kevin Garnett and Yao Ming during the NBA All-Star Game, however, one pertinent detail has been added to the picture. KG is wearing a face mask.

The comments are surprisingly mixed. There are folks laughing along with Boosie Badazz's attempt to make light of the terrifying virus, while a whole other group of people are urging him to take down the post because of its xenophobic roots. Considering his rant about Dwyane Wade's daughter is still present on his page, we wouldn't be surprised if Boosie kept this one up before doubling down on its message.

Stay tuned for even more craziness from the rapper, who will be debuting his reality show with HotNewHipHop very soon.