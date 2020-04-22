With all this time locked in the house, people are spending their time serving out thirst traps. Megan Thee Stallion has never been shy about sharing sexy photos and videos on social media, as she regularly twerks with friends or poses in revealing outfits. So, there wasn't anything strange about the Suga rapper flexing her figure recently.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

In the photo, Megan poses for a selfie while holding her shirt up to show off her waist as she cups her breast. "Sassy moody nasty 😛," the rapper wrote in the caption to the revealing photo, referencing her viral hit "Savage." There were tens of thousands of responses that flooded her comment section from her friends and fans that wanted to tell her how good she looked.

One of her admirers was Boosie Badazz who said he was trying to get a closer inspection. "Thought I saw a nipple I had to zoom n lol 😂," the rapper penned. YBN Almighty Jay was also letting his presence be known when he wrote, "What’s Hannin?" Slim Thug, B. Simone, Justin Skye, and Yung Baby Tate also approved of Meg's look. Check out Megan Thee Stallion showing off some skin below.