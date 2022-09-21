It has been a tumultuous two years for Quando Rondo as his name has been increasingly mentioned ever since the death of King Von. Rondo was reportedly at the scene when a scuffle broke out in Atlanta, resulting in the murder of the O-Block icon, and his friend, Lul Tim, has been named as the assailant by authorities. Recently, following the death of Rondo's friend Lul Pab—a young man who was shot and killed right next to Rondo—the rapper said he was laying down his flags and was done with the gang life.

When VladTV asked Boosie for his opinion on the matter, the rapper initially stated, "I don't really know, 'cause I don't know the gang culture."



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I don't know the rules, I don't know what happened with that situation for him to feel like that. I don't know, I can't really comment on that 'cause I'm not a gangbanger, I don't know the gang culture," he continued. Vlad questioned the rapper about Baton Rouge, asking if there were Crips and Bloods in the city.

Boosie said no, but there are "streets" and "neighborhoods," adding that he wasn't familiar with what the younger generation of hustlers was up to.

Elsewhere, the rapper spoke about gangsters who want to get out of their crews after outgrowing a life of crime. According to Boosie, if he was in a situation where one of his boys wanted out of a gang, then he would let them go without a problem because he wouldn't want them to rat everyone out.

"This sh*t ain't for everybody," said Boosie.

Watch the clip of his interview below.