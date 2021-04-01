The rapper explained his choices while appearing on "Respectfully Justin."
Boosie Badazz has made it known that he has mad love for Rihanna, and he doubled down on his feelings while visiting Respectfully Justin. The explicit late-night series recently debuted and caused noise over their interview with Saweetie. They previously asked her if she would consider a threesome with her partner and they questioned Boosie Badazz about the same thing—albeit with a few adjustments. Justin Laboy wanted to know what two industry women Boosie would engage in a ménage à trois with.
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images
"I probably have to go with Rihanna and Iggy [Azalea]," said Boosie. Laboy wanted to know why those two women were Boosie's choices. "I just think of threesomes and I think that that's a fire combination... I don't know. I'm lookin' at it 'cause when I choose different races and uh, I'm just looking at they faces and just looking at they sex appeal."
A woman in the crowd interrupted to say that one or both of the women had a nice body, but Boosie said he's never seen anything outside of Instagram. "I just think that'll be a nice threesome as far as famous people." Taking things up a notch, Boosie was asked what woman in the industry he'd relinquish his player card for and, unsurprisingly, he said he's a "groupie" for Rihanna.
"I'm not after her or nothing like that," the rapper clarified. "You know how you just wanna f*ck somebody in the industry... I fall for just regular, beautiful girls." Check out the clip below.