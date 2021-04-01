Boosie Badazz has made it known that he has mad love for Rihanna, and he doubled down on his feelings while visiting Respectfully Justin. The explicit late-night series recently debuted and caused noise over their interview with Saweetie. They previously asked her if she would consider a threesome with her partner and they questioned Boosie Badazz about the same thing—albeit with a few adjustments. Justin Laboy wanted to know what two industry women Boosie would engage in a ménage à trois with.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I probably have to go with Rihanna and Iggy [Azalea]," said Boosie. Laboy wanted to know why those two women were Boosie's choices. "I just think of threesomes and I think that that's a fire combination... I don't know. I'm lookin' at it 'cause when I choose different races and uh, I'm just looking at they faces and just looking at they sex appeal."

A woman in the crowd interrupted to say that one or both of the women had a nice body, but Boosie said he's never seen anything outside of Instagram. "I just think that'll be a nice threesome as far as famous people." Taking things up a notch, Boosie was asked what woman in the industry he'd relinquish his player card for and, unsurprisingly, he said he's a "groupie" for Rihanna.

"I'm not after her or nothing like that," the rapper clarified. "You know how you just wanna f*ck somebody in the industry... I fall for just regular, beautiful girls." Check out the clip below.