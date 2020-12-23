This isn't the first time that Boosie Badazz has reached out to his fanbase for emergency medical help, and it probably won't be the last. This week, the Baton Rouge rap legend sparked concern among his followers after he posted a picture of his insulin injection, asking people to drop off extra doses if they had any.

"I NEED IF U N ATL dm @nightlyfedtone CASH ON DECK," wrote Boosie on his new Instagram page.

The rapper was recently wounded in a shooting, which left him requiring three surgeries. He has been in a wheelchair for the last few weeks, performing shows and moving around freely. While this is definitely not the safest way for Boosie to secure his medication, he has had luck with this method in the past.

Earlier this year, he shared the story of a woman who drove three hours to bring him some insulin, stopping at the gas station after dropping it off and winning $10,000 off a scratch card. So maybe it's good luck to bring Boosie his meds? The post is still up so he's likely still looking. If you're in the Atlanta area and you want to help out a legend, go for it.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Boosie was in the news this morning for unrelated reasons, with his latest Instagram challenge picking up the wrong kind of attention. He also tweeted that he thinks people are trying to kill Bill Cosby, which also got him a few headlines.