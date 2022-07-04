Boosie Badazz says he's "mad at California" after winning a disappointing toy reward for a basketball hoop carnival game in Santa Monica Bay. Boosie showed off the silver whale toy in a video posted on his Instagram page, Sunday.

“Look at what I get. Three shots, look what I get,” Boosie complained in the clip. “I’m mad at California. I’m mad at Santa Monica Bay. I’ve been shooting out here on these fucked-up ass rims. You know it’s already hard to shoot on. And this is what I get. Three shots. This is what I get.”

"I tried #lailajean [in] Atl I would a got a Jersey r a big bear," he added in the caption.



Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Competing for prizes at the carnival games wasn't the only fun Boose had in Santa Monica Bay. The rapper also shared a video of himself riding a rollercoaster while yelling, “Grand Theft Auto, real life.”

Boosie's amusement park trip comes ahead of his Boosie BadAzz ATL Weekend 2022 event, which will be held in Atlanta from July 8 through 10. The event will feature a skate party, adult prom, pool party, and more.

As for music, Boose released his latest studio album, Heartfelt, back in February. The project featured a collaboration with the late rapper, Trouble.

Check out Boosie's Instagram videos below.









