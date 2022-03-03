Boosie Badazz Unleashes "Heartfelt (Deluxe)"

Boosie Badazz hasn't allowed the public narrative surrounding his name to hinder his ability to release music to the fans. Throughout the pandemic, Boosie unveiled a number of projects, from Goat Talk 2 & 3 to his double album drop, Back 2 BR and Mississippi in late November. However, the rapper didn't waste any time following it up, emerging with the release of Heartfelt on Feb. 22nd.

The rapper returned at the wee hours of the morning with the deluxe edition to Heartfelt. The project's 16-song tracklist gets a five-song extension without any additional features.

The project also boasts the song "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots," which includes a response to NBA Youngboy who called him out on "I Hate Youngboy" last week.

Check Heartfelt (Deluxe) below.