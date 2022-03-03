mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boosie Badazz Unleashes "Heartfelt (Deluxe)"

Aron A.
March 03, 2022 10:23
317 Views
02
0
CoverCover

Heartfelt (Deluxe)
Boosie Badazz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Boosie Badazz shares another five songs on "Heartfelt (Deluxe)."


Boosie Badazz hasn't allowed the public narrative surrounding his name to hinder his ability to release music to the fans. Throughout the pandemic, Boosie unveiled a number of projects, from Goat Talk 23 to his double album drop, Back 2 BR and Mississippi in late November. However, the rapper didn't waste any time following it up, emerging with the release of Heartfelt on Feb. 22nd.

The rapper returned at the wee hours of the morning with the deluxe edition to Heartfelt. The project's 16-song tracklist gets a five-song extension without any additional features. 

The project also boasts the song "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots," which includes a response to NBA Youngboy who called him out on "I Hate Youngboy" last week.

Check Heartfelt (Deluxe) below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Boosie Badazz Unleashes "Heartfelt (Deluxe)"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject