Boosie Badazz is known for saying some pretty outrageous things but... "Free Bill Cosby?" Yeah, no...

In recent months, Boosie Badazz has made his stance on the disgraced comedian very clear. He believes that Bill Cosby should not be locked up, telling VladTV that much on multiple occasions. His staunch position in regards to Cosby is not exactly surprising, especially given his take on the Wade family earlier this year but still, he is earning some weird looks over his tweet last night.

"Free Bill Cosby Let’s Start A Petition," wrote Boosie on Twitter.

We're not sure if Boosie is oblivious to all of the women that have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and more, but he seems to think that people will back him up on this. Thankfully, the comments are filled with people asking just why he's publicizing this controversial take.

"Lmao, did you really just say this bruh?" asked one of his fans in the comments. "Boosie delete this before they drag you into this," said another.



Johnny Louis/Getty Images

This isn't the first (or last) time that Boosie divides his fans with his opinion. The man does not care about what people think, truly living in his own world.

What are your thoughts on Bill Cosby?