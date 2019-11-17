Boosie Badazz Turned "Dreams To Reality"

Boosie Badazz has come a long way, and he makes sure to let that be known on "Dreams To Reality." The single, which is featured on his latest effort, Talk That Shit, is a banger. Hypnotizing guitar licks swirl around hard-hitting drums and create the dopest backdrop for Boosie to do what the title of his album implies. Boosie chronicles his life moves and also takes a moment to brag about those he has left in his dust.

The chorus on "Dreams To Reality" is one of the most memorable on the project. Boosie lays a melody down over the beat that mimics it, and creates a catchy punch that fans will love. Boosie also uses a slower flow on the verses that depends on the downbeat. The creeping flow slows the song down a bit, but "Dreams To Reality" still feels like it ends prematurely.

Quotable Lyrics

Used to gamble all night on the corner, no casino

4 blocks come gamble round here, it turn to Reno

My gutter bitch, she up in the car, that's my lil G though

My auntie need a ride to the mall, she hit on bingo



