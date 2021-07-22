Boosie Badazz is likely on the phone with his cell provider trying to get a new number after he accidentally leaked his phone number on social media, sharing a video of himself leaving a note for his neighbor, requesting to buy his land. On the note, Boosie's phone number was in plain view.

"This your neighbor Boosie, 2 houses down, WANT TO BUY YOUR LAND ASAP," wrote the rap legend on a piece of paper, filming himself leaving it on his neighbor's property. Lower down, he left a couple of phone numbers that he could be reached at -- seemingly not realizing that his personal information was being captured by the camera. He tried his best to show only the top part of the note, but as he walked to his neighbor's gate, the phone numbers were visible.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Boosie has been active on social media as of late, despite being banned from Instagram. He appeared on Flavor Flav's podcast to set aside their differences, visited the hotel where Whitney Houston passed away, and commented on Rihanna's relationship with A$AP Rocky, all in the last few weeks.

What do you think he's planning on using the land for? Is Boosie planning to expand his mansion by a few acres? We'll see if his neighbor accepts the offer.