Throughout R. Kelly's scandal, the disgraced singer has maintained a strong support system. Whether it be his dedicated fanbase or his music industry peers, Kelly has been defended against allegations of child pornography, sex trafficking, and sexual abuse. The accusations against Kelly date way back to the 1990s and although he was charged then, he would be acquitted during trial.

However, Kelly did not have the same result in his recent cases. We've been reporting on the ongoing trials against Kelly and this week, we learned that Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison.



Pool / Getty Images

As people weigh in about the news, Boosie Badazz returns to once again voice support for Kelly. The rapper is not known to mince words, and while he is used to controversy, his latest remarks have made him a target for people who firmly believe that Kelly is guilty.

"People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30â¼ï¸Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them[sad face emoji]but he didn’t kill anyone,aggravated rape anyone," Boosie tweeted. "N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this manâ¼ï¸College professors get probation for this sh*t."

There have been conversations regarding parents who encouraged their children to spend private time with Kelly. People have debated if those parents should share responsibility.

"Get this man some help n some jail time but don’t give him a death sentence ,30 years â¼ï¸Maybe he can one get out one day n warn these young girls about older predators n make a difference ?but 30 years like Come on worldâ¼ï¸"

Do you think that R. Kelly received too much time? Check out Boosie Badazz's tweets below.