Boosie Badazz' love for Rihanna has been well-documented over the years. He's admitted that he's slid in her DMs in the past, to no avail, and has publicly thirsted for her in the comment section of her Instagram. We can't necessarily blame him. Rihanna has been one of the baddest women in music and there's numerous rappers who'd have her at the top of their wishlist -- some would even put her above Lori Harvey.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Even though Rihanna has yet to reply to Boosie's DMs, he's not giving up hope just yet. In fact, when it comes to Rihanna, Boosie's willing to fight for her love and in the truest sense, risk it all for her. The rapper shared a few photos of her on Instagram -- one from her Fenty spread, another from Battleship -- and made it clear that if it comes down to it, he'll die for her love.

"DEAR PRESIDENT TRUMP IF THIS HAPPENS TO MY ❤️ I WANT TO BE DRAFTED N #WW3 #WW3TORENCE HATCH IS MY NAME dm for the rest of my info #imridingbae😀 I COULDNT TAKE THIS SHIT 😩IM STEPPIN ON SHIT," he wrote on Twitter.

Boosie might actually have more of a shot these days now that Rihanna's reportedly single. Reports emerged claiming that Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, have called it quits after three years. Perhaps Boosie might not need to go to war for her love, after all.