It's no secret that Boosie Badazz has had his fair share of run-ins with Instagram. We're not sure just how many times the rapper had his account removed for alleged violations, and even when Boosie has attempted to be on his best behavior, the Louisiana icon has found himself facing off with the platform. He's threatened to sue and even asked T-Pain to help get his original account reinstated, but his pleas have gone unanswered.

"I got 250K followers, that's it. I'm living like a junkie right now," Boosie told VladTV. "F*ck wit' me."



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

"And Lil Duval said this": when you lose your Instagram followers, you start losing your Instagram people," he added. "You start losing friends. So, when I get my sh*t back, everybody who stopped f*ckin' wit' me, don't come back."

Aside from his frustrations with Instagram, Boosie told Vlad that he has a movie coming out at the end of the summer, three albums dropping this summer, Boosie Bash in August, and new music arriving on Christmas. He also asked fans to support his products: Rap Snacks noodles, perfume, and alkaline water.

"Sometimes the world is so hooked on other sh*t they don't support the people who I would say, not deserve it, but put you in they world," he said. "If you look at Boosie every day and he brings you peace or joy, you shouldn't be wearing Polo cologne. You shouldn't be eating Funyuns. But that's how I feel as a person. I might be wrong."

Check out the clip from Boosie's interview below.