The loss of a loved one is difficult for anybody to process. It doesn't matter how much time you've put into the streets, losing one of your friends, family members, or even a pet is a tough thing to go through. Boosie Badazz may be a veteran in the rap game, known for his authenticity and often-nonsensical mannerisms, but he's still got a heart and that means when he loses someone, it's gonna hit him. The Baton Rouge rapper had grown close to his dog over the last little while and yesterday, he announced that his little friend had unfortunately passed away.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Boosie explained the situation as only he can, telling his followers that the beautiful Boozilla is no longer with us. "My dog just got ran over n died in the car with me on the way to the vet," wrote the experienced vocalist. "Nobody call me for 3 days period FUCK THE WORLD. RIP BOOZILLA."

Boosie is a family man, constantly showing off his kids and his home life to the world so it's sad to see somebody close to him get taken away. After witnessing the accident, Boo attempted to do the right thing, bringing his pooch to the vet's office but it was too late. Join us in sending your love and positivity to Boosie Badazz and his family.