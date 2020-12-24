The COVID-19 pandemic has hit a plethora of industries hard as millions of people continue to be out of work. Cities are watching as businesses are forced to permanently close their doors and the entertainment industry is doing its best to stay afloat. Music artists have become inventive in how they've been able to reach their fans, release new music, and play live—often virtual—shows, but Boosie Badazz revealed he's hitting the club scene as hard as he can to keep those checks coming in.

According to Boosie, he's had to make some adjustments in regards to how much he charges for appearances. "I'm getting paid a lot less, I'm taking $30,000 for a full performance," the rapper told VladTV. "I used to get $30,000 for a walkthrough. But that's what they can pay now and I'm eating them motherf*ckers up."

He added that he's been making appearances with Moneybagg Yo, telling the "Said Sum" rapper to give him a call if he books a gig. "A lotta n*ggas don't wanna break down but I'm eatin' 35s up. Forties, n*gga I want that. I'm coming to get it." He gave advice to his fellow artists: "You better drop that price n*gga if you wanna get that money. You don't know when this sh*t gon' open up."

Vlad added that he spoke with his jeweler, who allegedly services rappers, who told him that while the industry may be struggling, street hustlers are making more money than ever before. Check out the clip from Boosie's interview with VladTV below.