Boosie Badazz found himself in a predicament on Tuesday as he was placed in handcuffs in Baton Rouge following a traffic stop. After being pulled over, Boosie became irate with the police as he felt like he was being unfairly targeted and harassed by them. This isn't the first time he has been pulled over in such a way, and it led to a massive rant that was completely filmed by one of the police officer's body cams.

"I’m f****** tired, bruh. Whatever you wanna f****** do, we can do. That’s how the f*** I feel," Boosie said. "Lock me up for whatever you wanna lock me up for. I’m tired, bruh. Tired of being f***** with … I’ma spit on every f****** nurse in that b****. I’ma make you charge me. I’ma show you how I get down when I get locked up. I’ma make them b****** want me … I’m going out like a gangsta. You oughta knock my f****** teeth out. And you gon’ get sued like a dog."

In the aftermath of this footage, Boosie was banned from Instagram, yet again. Boosie did not take kindly to this at all, as he went scorched earth on his Twitter account about the ordeal. As you will see in the tweets below, Boosie wished death upon Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri, who is the head of Instagram. He also had some other offensive comments that could very well get him banned off of Twitter, altogether.

"Y’all take my IG for a video that a cop posted of me going off like wtf I ain’t post it," Boosie said. "Adam n Mark y’all some bitches. All that dam money n your wives look like Aliens n your kids look like retards. I wake up every morning hoping your jet crash." Boosie wasn't done there as he told Mosseri that he wishes it had been him who died in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. "GOD Bring Kobe Bryant back n put mark and Adam in that helicopter with their family," he wrote.

This rant continued with some petty insults, including "Adam look like u play on revenge of the Nerds lmao." Boosie has always taken his Instagram privileges seriously, and his reaction to the ban is further proof of that. Regardless, he is playing a dangerous game here as it's hard to see him ever getting his IG account back, especially after these comments.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.