Boosie Badazz Spits Coronavirus Bars On "Goat Talk 2"

"It's a brand new flu/What the fuck we gon' do?" raps Boosie Badazz on "Corona DeJaVu." The Baton Rouge legend feels like he's seen this exact situation before, comparing the current COVID-19 pandemic to some of his wildest dreams. The hard-nosed rapper released Goat Talk last year but, already, he felt like it was time to re-up. Announcing this week that the sequel was on the way, the highly-entertaining superstar is back with Goat Talk 2.

The story-teller goes through several different scenarios on the new project, speaking about his life experiences and even referencing the current health crisis on several songs.

The brand new body of work is officially available now on all streaming platforms. What's your favorite song from it?

Tracklist:

1. Goat Talk (Intro)

2. Corona DeJaVu

3. Tell My Story

4. I'm Good

5. Live It Your Way (feat. Laydee V)

6. Droptop Talkin' Shit To Da Sky

7. Still Know Your Number By Heart

8. Lil Gangsta Nick

9. My Kite To BG

10. Rolex Baby

11. Who Am I To Judge?

12. On A Dick

13. Perfection

14. Fuck Corona (Bonus Track)