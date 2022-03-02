It came as a shock weeks ago when reports surfaced that Kodak Black was shot outside of Justin Bieber's part in Los Angeles. The Florida rapper was reportedly standing near Lil Baby and Gunna when a scuffle turned into mayhem, but thankfully, Kodak walked away with non-life-threatening injuries. Wack 100 would later come forward with claims that Kodak was attacked due to his previous disrespectful remarks about Lauren London years ago, but the rapper has since apologized to London and hasn't mentioned her in some time.

Boosie Badaazz was asked about his thoughts on Kodak's recent City of Angels run-in. "I was trying to think why a n*gga hit Kodak," said Boosie. "My partner was like it might be—I don't know. I don't really wanna speak on that."

Vlad stated that in his opinion, it looked as if someone attempted to snatch Kodak's chain amid the rapper posing for pictures with fans. Vlad asked if Boosie ever encountered issues with people who pretend to be fans just to get close to him.

"I don't know if that was the situation, but when I'm out in public, you always gotta be worried about [things] when you develop a past like that," he answered. "That's why my most peaceful times [are] at my crib. When I'm out in the street, regardless of what I'm doing, I'm looking over my shoulder. I got a life of looking over my shoulder."

Boosie contended that artists need to be on high alert in Los Angeles.

"That's where all the rappers get robbed, you know, they can't protect you in L.A.," he added. "I only go to L.A. to take care of something, get money, get money on business terms. I'm at Universal Studios, I'm trying to get money. Wherever I'm at, I'm not in the streets in L.A. I don't really got nobody to protect me in L.A. but me."

Boosie claimed that Nipsey Hussle would make sure he was taken care of, but sadly, the beloved rapper was murdered in 2019. "You gon' get got out there, bro. You better be ready to go as soon as you get off the plane." Watch the clip of Boosie Badazz on VladTV below.