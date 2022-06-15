There have been plenty of questions surrounding the Uvalde shooting and very few answers provided by law officials. Some have called for a restriction on firearms while others have echoed the NRA's belief that the "only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." The Uvalde shooting proved that the latter isn't accurate since a fleet of armed police officers waited upwards of an hour before taking down the shooter.



Earlier today President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would send $1 billion in military aide to Ukraine, along with $225M in humanitarian assistance. However, Boosie thinks there are better ways of allocating those funds. The Louisiana rapper criticized Biden on Twitter where he said that $1B would be better spent on providing armed guards at schools across America.

"u send 1 billion to Ukrainian but you can’t spend a 100 mill for snipers to be put n our schools to protect our kidsâ¼ï¸It’s a sad ass world we live [in]," he wrote.

This isn't the first time Boosie's suggested bringing in snipers at schools. The rapper previously argued that inmates are more protected than children, adding that there should be SWAT teams at every school.

"6-8 Swat team snipers need to be at every school to protect our children!” he wrote. “Front door, back door n undercover snipers. Shooters will be taken down sooner if they try something! Take some of the police out the hood n put em in these schools, supermarkets, churches, etc. Shit sad," he added.