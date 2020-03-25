You already know that our upcoming reality show with Boosie Badazz is going to be must-see television. The legendary rapper has been in the game for a minute and, over the last ten years, fans have been begging him to bring his larger-than-life personality to the small screen. Finally, thanks to a partnership between the For Us By Us Network and HotNewHipHop, it's on the way. Set to premiere in Spring 2020, Badazz Boosie kicks off a new slate of original programming for us. The show will center on the rapper's home life with his kids and in the latest trailer, he gives us a quick tour of his "freak room."

Bored during his self-quarantine, Boosie Badazz told us that he's been hiding out in his secret room when his kids start acting up. The space has a trap door and, when you open it, tons of goodies are uncovered.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Equipped with old-school electronics to play discs and DVDs, Boosie was most excited to show us his furniture. "I got the dick-ridin' chair here," said the rapper, motioning to his seat and giving guidelines on how he prefers to use it. He goes on to flex his Versace bed, a money counter, and a spot where he often attaches a stripper pole for the ladies entertaining him.

During regular times, he uses the room as his sex-crazed hideout but, these days, it's more of a quarantine chill-spot. Watch the exclusive clip below.