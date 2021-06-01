On November 14th, it was reported that Boosie Badazz was shot in the leg in Dallas Texas, an incident that left the outspoken rapper confined to a wheelchair. A few weeks later, Boosie shared a graphic video showcasing his injuries, confirming that he had to undergo two surgeries. To this day, Badazz has yet to fully recover, having recently revealed to DJ Vlad that his leg still wasn't operating at one hundred percent.

Despite the devastating physical toll, Boosie remained adamant about not cooperating with the police. Thus, no arrests have been made, and the Dallas PD has since closed the investigation. Today, however, TMZ has come through to shine a light on some new details, sharing a collection of several early 911 calls made directly after the shooting. It should be noted that all calls were made by eyewitnesses, and not by Boosie nor his team.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage/Getty Images

In the first one, a woman describes seeing a gunman in a red shirt running. A second caller tells the dispatcher that somebody had been shot. "They just put the person in the car and they driving to the hospital," she says, identifying the car as a gray Acura. She also notes that an Audi SUV was following the Acura. The third and final caller speaks of a Black Audi SUV, with "four men inside, and one of them is hanging out of the window with a gun and pointing it at people."

Should such details be of interest to you, check out the newly surfaced witness calls below, courtesy of TMZ.