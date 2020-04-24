Despite reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, YNW Melly remains incarcerated. The young rapper was arrested last year after authorities claim he was involved in a plot to kill two of his associates. YNW Melly was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, but weeks ago, news surfaced that the 20-year-old had contracted coronavirus while behind bars.



Melly's legal team filed paperwork asking for the rapper to be released from prison to help treat his condition, but their petition was denied. Melly seemed to have even reached out to Kanye West following reports that he was being treated with Gatorade and Tylenol, most likely to gain assistance from Kim Kardashian and her prison reform team. Boosie Badazz recently sat down with VladTV and talked about the virus and why he believes YNW Melly won't be freed.

"When you silent, if you not working for them, if you silent, they will deteriorate your health," Boosie said. "They will do anything." The rapper also said that he believes that authorities were "f*cking with [his] medicine" when he was previously locked up. Boosie Badazz claims that inmates who choose not to cooperate with authorities are guaranteed to be mistreated while behind bars. "They gon' have it hard in there bro," Boosie said.

Check out Boosie Badazz give his opinion on COVID-19 below and see why this is all familiar to him because it's been the plot of plenty of films.