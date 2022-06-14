Trouble was laid to rest on Monday, a week after he was shot and killed. Friends and family gathered at the House of Hope church in Decatur, Georgia where they paid their respects for his homegoing service.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Boosie Badazz spoke during the service where he shed tears while reminiscing about their friendship. The two had formed a close bond over the years beyond music, and Boosie took the moment to acknowledge the support and love that Trouble gave him.

"I didn’t get to tell my boy thank you. So, I wanna tell Trouble thank you,” Boosie said. “He always supported me. That was my n***a and I’m hurting for y'all because I’m hurting for five years. You know, I wasn’t with him 30 years, so I just wanna tell that n***a thank you. That was my boy and I just wanna tell him thank you. That was my boy."

Following news of Trouble's death, Boosie reflected on their friendship on a tribute posted to Twitter. "Cried n hurted for a hour on the plane with my lil girl holding me,” he tweeted. “All I could thank bout is yo lil girl always playin in your face n both of y’all smiling. U was my friend my n***a, u lifted me up when I was down!!”

Watch Boosie's emotional tribute to Trouble below.