Boosie Badazz has found himself in a few controversies this year and he's still unapologetic about much of what he's said. The comments towards Dwyane Wade's child ruffled many feathers, even getting him booted from Planet Fitness for recording the comments inside of their facility. Beyond that, he's continued to advocate for the incarcerated Bill Cosby who the Southern rapper believes is innocent.



Mark Makela/Getty Images

He hasn't stopped advocating for Cosby, either. Earlier this month, Bill Cosby issued a thank you to Boosie Badazz for continuing to show his support, despite his conviction. "Free Bill Cosby" has commonly frequented his Twitter and Instagram feed, and Boosie even suggested that he was going to go as far as launching a petition. "The first person to be recognized on Thank You Thursday is Rapper @BOOSIEOFFICIAL Thank you for your support & I’m praying for you to have a speedy recovery and for your mobility to be restored. Again, thank you very much," he tweeted.

Just ahead of Christmas, Boosie Badazz offered his support for Cosby while questioning the system at large. "I Think They Really Trying To Kill Bill Cosby #BlackManTargeted," Boosie wrote. The tweet arrives just days after reports of Cosby's COVID-19 precautions in prison. Apparently, Cosby hasn't been showering inside of the prison. Instead, he's taken daily wash-ups inside of his cell in an attempt to remain COVID-19 free.

Peep Boosie's tweet below.