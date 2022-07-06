Ever since Nipsey Hussle's untimely passing, friends and peers have emerged with stories about the Los Angeles rapper. During a recent interview with Vlad TV, Boosie Badazz went in-depth about his friendship with Nipsey Hussle, explaining that the late artist frequently took care of him whenever he'd visit Los Angeles.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Nip was my boy," Boosie revealed, adding that Nipsey would frequently get him drivers and black trucks for his journeys throughout the West Coast. "Nip kind of protected me out here! He kind of went out his way to make sure I was safe when I was out here."

Boosie added that his relationship with Nipsey Hussle had little to do with music, especially since they were both business-oriented individuals. Boosie also detailed one of their final conversations together.

"Him telling me, ‘Man, we’re the last ones left at this shit.’ That’s what I always remember. That conversation, me and him getting high in the back of the studio in the part where you chill at, and he was just really making me feel like he understood me when he told, like, ‘We the last ones left with this shit. We’re the last ones standing up. We’re the last one speaking.’ That’s the best conversation that I had with him," Boosie added.

Earlier in the conversation, Boosie also reacted to news of Eric Holder, who was found guilty of killing Nipsey Hussle, getting beat up behind bars. Check out the full clip below.