Boosie Badazz has been locked out of his Instagram account for weeks after violating the majority of the platform's rules, posting nudity regularly and hosting strip shows on his live-streams. In his desperate attempts to re-activate his banned page, Boosie has reached out to Mark Zuckerberg and offered $100,000 for his page back. Unfortunately, he still has not heard back and, as a result, he created a new page altogether.

The replacement account already has hundreds of thousands of followers but, when he tried to go live from it, he was shut down by the IG feds.

Because of what happened, he says he's preparing a lawsuit against Zuckerberg.

"I STARTED A NEW IG @boosienewig n they stopped my live soon as shaderoom posted it," wrote the Baton Rouge legend on Twitter. "I HAVENT POSTED NOTHIN R WENT LIVE this is discrimination/racial etc. IM SUEING CALLING DREW NOW."

It's unclear if Boosie is actually going through with a lawsuit because, unless he has actual proof that he's being targeted because of his race and not, I don't know, his constant live-streams breaking handfuls of Instagram's guidelines, then he's almost surely going to lose.

Do you think Boosie has a case or is he optimistic about this?