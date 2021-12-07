The trial that Hip Hop has been waiting for begins next week and people are continuing to weigh in about the Megan The Stallion shooting. The incident occurred in July 2020 when Megan was reportedly in a vehicle with Tory Lanez, his security guard, and Megan's former best friend, Kelsey Nicole. Following the shooting, Megan took to Instagram Live to say implicitly that Tory was the person who pulled the trigger, but a lawyer recently stated that the others in the vehicle have said Lanez is not responsible.

Tory has come forward to repeatedly profess his innocence and with the trial approaching, the industry is debating its outcome. Boosie chatted about the scandal with VladTV and he firmly said that if even if he was responsible for such a shooting, he would take it to the grave.

“You think I’m finna agree and say, ‘I shot Megan Thee Stallion?' F*ck no! You crazy," he said. "I could’ve shot her in the back with a million muthaf*ckas lookin'. ‘I ain’t shoot Megan Thee Stallion.' You think I’m finna say I shot that fine muthaf*cka? Sh*t no, I’m taking that to the grave! It’s going to the grave, ‘I ain’t shoot you, you lying.’ I’m telling you, If I was that n*gga...sh*t, he ain’t doing nothing wrong.”

“I don’t know what happened but I’m not going to admit to sh*t. I ain’t mentioning to sh*t, Boosie added. "They finna go to trial, I wanna see Megan in that business suit. Megan gon' step out in the ole business suit, ass everywhere.”